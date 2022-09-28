592 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 39,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 916,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,781,000 after acquiring an additional 236,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

