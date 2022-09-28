70,000 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

SCHD stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.46. 152,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,087. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15.

