7,855 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHSC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,456,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 76,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 56,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHSC stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

