AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.77

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 132602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

SKFRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

