Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.55

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 16443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,956,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4,283.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,227,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

