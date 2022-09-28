Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $256.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,874,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,025,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.