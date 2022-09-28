Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,830. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

