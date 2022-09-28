Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,399 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,228,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 509,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 435,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 161,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 8,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,378. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

