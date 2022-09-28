Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,646 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 8,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,526. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

