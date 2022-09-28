Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,872 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.74. The stock had a trading volume of 137,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,944. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.11.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.