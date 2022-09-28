Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Acme United Trading Down 0.8 %

Acme United stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter.

In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,453 shares of company stock valued at $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. Insiders own 32.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

