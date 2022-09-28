Adams Wealth Management Acquires 2,335 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GMS by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE GMS traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

