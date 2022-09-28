Adams Wealth Management Acquires 4,851 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AES were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. 430,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,579. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

