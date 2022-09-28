Adams Wealth Management Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,006,936. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

