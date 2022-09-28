Adams Wealth Management Has $795,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. 427,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.