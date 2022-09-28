Adams Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Continental Resources comprises approximately 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. 39,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

