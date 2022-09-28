Adams Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after buying an additional 273,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.3 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.56. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.