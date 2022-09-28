Adams Wealth Management Sells 352,899 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,899 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,502. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

