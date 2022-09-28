Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $281.23. The company had a trading volume of 205,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,098. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.87 and its 200 day moving average is $400.18. The company has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

