Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.16

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.16 and traded as high as $36.32. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 344,945 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

