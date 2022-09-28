AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.7% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MITT opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Insider Activity

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

In other news, Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $296,459.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

