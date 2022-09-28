AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.3 %
AGNC Investment stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $26.44.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
