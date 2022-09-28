Akash Network (AKT) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $52.49 million and approximately $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00088543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00066138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

AKT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 200,626,110 coins and its circulating supply is 171,722,728 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

