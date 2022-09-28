Akropolis 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.16 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $19.30 million and $20.16 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

