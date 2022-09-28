Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as low as $5.31. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 379,043 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALDX. Citigroup raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36.

Insider Activity

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 144,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,389,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,467,373.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 475,577 shares of company stock worth $2,729,124. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

