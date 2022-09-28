All Sports Coin Trading Down 4.5% This Week (SOC)

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. All Sports Coin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports Coin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports Coin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. All Sports Coin’s official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

