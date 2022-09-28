Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $29,580.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $100.40. 1,606,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,120,494. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.34 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

