Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.93

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.93 and last traded at $98.49, with a volume of 186639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $122,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $4,010,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 237.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,666,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

