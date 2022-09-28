ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Trading Down 1.6%

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. 18,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 25,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.