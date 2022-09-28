Amcor (AMCR) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Amcor to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor’s competitors have a beta of -0.53, indicating that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Amcor alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $14.54 billion $805.00 million 20.13 Amcor Competitors $1.61 billion $149.56 million 20.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Amcor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

47.8% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amcor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 3 1 0 1.83 Amcor Competitors 50 160 386 6 2.58

Amcor currently has a consensus price target of $12.15, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 58.08%. Given Amcor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amcor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Amcor pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 52.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Amcor has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 5.53% 27.37% 7.06% Amcor Competitors -119.14% -15.19% -10.49%

Summary

Amcor beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.