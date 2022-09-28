American Express (NYSE:AXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

American Express has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

American Express Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 122.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 17.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $10,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

