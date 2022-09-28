Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Target Price at GBX 3,424

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424 ($41.37).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,737 ($33.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,565.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,890.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,828.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,985 ($48.15).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

