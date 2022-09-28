Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Almaden Minerals (AAU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU) recently:

9/27/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/18/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/17/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/11/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/10/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/5/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/4/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/3/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/28/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/27/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/13/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.