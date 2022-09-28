Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Raises Dividend to GBX 28.50 Per Share

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.50 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LON:ASY traded up GBX 20 ($0.24) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 500 ($6.04). The company had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440.80 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.99 ($7.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £210.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 501.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

