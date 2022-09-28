Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Raises Dividend to GBX 28.50 Per Share

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.50 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of LON:ASY traded up GBX 20 ($0.24) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 500 ($6.04). The company had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440.80 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.99 ($7.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £210.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 501.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.
About Andrews Sykes Group
