Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Trading Up 7.5%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 89,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 85,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

