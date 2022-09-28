Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 32,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,136,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

