Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARIGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 32,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,136,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

