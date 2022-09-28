Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

