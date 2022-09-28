Aquila Investment Management LLC Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

