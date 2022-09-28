Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.