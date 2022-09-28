Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Campbell Soup makes up about 1.5% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,488,000 after acquiring an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 267,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

