Aquila Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 199.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.