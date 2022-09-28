Aquila Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.1% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.