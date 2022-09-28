Aquila Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 2.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 301,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 343,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

