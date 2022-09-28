Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,938,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $171.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.