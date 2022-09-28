Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares makes up approximately 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

