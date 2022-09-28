Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,810,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $4,001,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,031,038 shares of company stock worth $1,228,285,068. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

