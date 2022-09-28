Arbidex Market Cap Reaches $13,693.08 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $13,693.08 and $7.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arbidex has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arbidex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface.Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time.Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users.”

