Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Raised by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.