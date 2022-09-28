ARCS Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ARCS has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. ARCS has a total market cap of $75.00 and $222,654.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ARCS was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

According to CryptoCompare, “AIre project was founded in 2014 with the philosophy of a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade.”

