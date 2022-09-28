ArGo Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, ArGo has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. ArGo has a market capitalization of $57,187.28 and $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.29 or 1.00121956 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078928 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

